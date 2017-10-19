Pirate Party Parliament Member In Iceland Wears Eye Patch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the accidental costume of a member of parliament in Iceland. Eva Pandora Baldursdottir is a member of the Pirate Party, a real party - 20 percent of the parliament seats - which stands for direct democracy and free information. And this Pirate Party member showed up at work wearing an eye patch. She says it's not an old sea injury, just a bizarre accident when her 1-year-old scratched her eye. She had to wear the eye patch for a TV debate.