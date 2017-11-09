Waterloo Residents Protest Abba-Theme Restaurant

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. "Waterloo" was a big ABBA hit...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WATERLOO")

ABBA: (Singing) Waterloo, promise to love you forevermore.

GREENE: ...Which makes this news out of Waterloo ironic. A former band member wants to put a restaurant in that London district. It would be called Mamma Mia! The Party. A similar place has done well in Sweden. But Waterloo residents are fighting the idea, saying they don't want crazy ABBA fans everywhere. I mean, how can they resist?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAMMA MIA")

ABBA: (Singing) My, my - how can I resist you?

