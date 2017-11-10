© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Dre Urhahn: How Can Public Art Projects Transform Rough Neighborhoods?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 8:19 AM CST

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHow Art Changes Us.

About Dre Urhahn's TED Talk

Artists Dre Urhahn and Jeroen Koolhaas strive to change perceptions of "bad neighborhoods" by arming locals with paintbrushes and a vision: to turn their neighborhoods into open-air art galleries.

About Dre Urhahn

Dre Urhahn and his friend and partner Jeroen Koolhaas make up the art duo Haas&Hahn. From North Philly to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, they collaborate with locals in tough neighborhoods around the world to create striking public art projects.

As part of their Favela Painting Foundation, the Dutch artists crowdsourced more than $100,000 with the hope of bringing their bright, cheerful paintings to the entire hillside of Villa Cruzeiro favela in Rio — training young painters in the process.

1 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Boy With Kite
Haas&Hahn: Boy With Kite
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
2 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Rio Cruzeiro
Haas&Hahn: Rio Cruzeiro
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
3 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Rio Cruzeiro
Haas&Hahn: Rio Cruzeiro
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
4 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
5 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
6 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
Haas&Hahn: Praça Cantão, Santa Marta favela
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn
7 of 7  — Haas&Hahn: Philly Painting
Haas&Hahn: Philly Painting
/ Courtesy of Haas&Hahn

