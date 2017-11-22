Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes In Philippine Sea

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We're also tracking this news this morning. A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan. It was carrying 11 people. And we are now told that eight have been found alive.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This was a transporter plane. It was supposed to land on the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier. The flight was part of exercises being conducted with Japan's maritime self-defense force in the midst of rising tensions with North Korea. We will have more on this story as it develops this morning. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.