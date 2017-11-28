Australian Students Break Real Estate Code On Street Names

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with your chance to outsmart real estate agents. You know the theory that they'll give neighborhoods charming names to try and pump up housing prices? Well, some students in Australia figured out their own secret. Houses on streets with weird names generally have less value. They looked, for example, at Butt Street and Fanny Street. Property values were as much as 20 percent lower, although I guess you do pay a price each time you give someone your address. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.