Game Show Contestant Was Wearing The Answer But It Didn't Help

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a reminder if you're shopping for vintage T-shirts. You know, if you buy that Aerosmith '93 tour shirt, you should know something about Aerosmith, which brings us to Alberto, a contestant on a Spanish game show. He was asked who Steve Rogers is in "The Avengers" - doctor, sir or captain? Alberto guessed doctor. Steve Rogers was actually Captain America. And the show's host got a big kick out of pointing it Alberto's T-shirt, which featured none other than Captain America. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.