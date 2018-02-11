A Samba School Shout Out

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And now for an update - two years ago when I was NPR's Brazil correspondent, I danced in Rio de Janeiro's famous Sambadrome with the Vila Isabel Samba School. Here's me at the end of that experience.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That was so exhilarating. I mean, I can't dance samba at all, but what an experience - the music, the people - oh, man. Lourdes Garcia-Navarro, NPR News, dancing in the Sambadrome - I never thought I'd say that - Rio de Janeiro.

My home team Vila Isabel are performing tonight live on national TV in the samba competition. They didn't win the year I danced with them - no surprise there - or last year, either. But this time, their chances are good, I'm told. Their theme is the future of humankind. And the costumes will be inspired by the "Back To The Future" films. They look pretty far out. Best of luck (speaking Portuguese) to my samba school. And here is their samba anthem for this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORRA QUE O FUTURO VEM AI!")

G.R.E.S. UNIDOS DE VILA ISABEL AND IGOR SORRISO: (Singing in Portuguese). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.