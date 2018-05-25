© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
15 Injured, Some Critically, After 2 Men Set Off Bomb At Ontario Restaurant

By James Doubek
Published May 25, 2018 at 2:36 AM CDT
A police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant early Friday, where two unidentified men set off a bomb Thursday night in Mississauga, Ontario.
Several people were injured, a few critically, after two men set off a bomb inside an Indian restaurant near Toronto.

The Peel Regional Police said they received a call at 10:32 p.m. ET after two men detonated an improvised explosive device inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the city of Mississauga.

Police said the two suspects fled the scene immediately afterward. The Peel police released a security camera photo showing two men wearing hooded sweatshirts with their faces obscured walking through a doorway.

The Peel Regional Paramedic Service said 15 people were taken to a hospital, including three with "critical blast injuries" who were taken to trauma centers.

The bombing comes just over a month after a driver plowed a van into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy Toronto street, killing 10 and injuring 15.

Mississauga is a city on Lake Ontario and is Canada's sixth-largest city.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
