Piece Of 130-Ton Fatberg Goes On Display At London Museum

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So I had no idea what a fatberg was. It's like an iceberg, but it's made of waste that accumulates inside sewers.

A monster fatberg was found in London's East End. It's a 130-ton chunk of congealed fat, oil and wet wipes. Don't judge me for being interested in this; a piece of it went on display at the Museum of London, and it has been a huge draw. To quote the BBC, "there's even a fatberg musical in the pipeline."