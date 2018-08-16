British Woman Wins Suit Against Online Dating Agency

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A British woman won a lawsuit against an online dating agency because they didn't find her dream date. According to The Guardian, Tereza Burki, a mother of three, wanted a sophisticated gentleman leading a wealthy lifestyle - specific requirements, the judge said, but ones this agency said it could handle. In his ruling, the judge quoted that Gertrude Stein line, "whoever said money can't buy happiness didn't know where to shop."