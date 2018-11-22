STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is leaning less. The tower in Italy tilts 13 feet toward the south. So to stabilize it, work crews spent years removing earth beneath the north side. The tower has now started to measurably straighten. In recent years, it's moved 1.5 inches toward the vertical. Granted, that's not much, but they don't want it to move much more because it would hardly be the Leaning Tower if it didn't lean.