Tribe On Remote Indian Island Accused Of Killing An American

An American who traveled to an island in the Bay of Bengal has been killed there.

His name was John Allen Chau. He came from Vancouver, Wash. He crossed the Pacific to the Indian Ocean Region. And on the remote Andaman Islands, he tried to contact local people who live in isolation. Indian law forbids outsiders from entering.

INSKEEP: And local people apparently shot and killed Mr. Chau as he approached in a fishing boat. Now, in his diary, which Chau's mother shared with The Washington Post, he said he wanted to spread a Christian message and wrote in his journal, my name is John. I love you. And Jesus loves you. One of the arrows shot at him pierced his waterproof Bible.

