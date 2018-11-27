Traffic Cam In China Mistakes Bus Ad For Real Human Face

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you are jaywalking in China, you might be caught on camera, and your face could be plastered on a huge screen. According to the South China Morning Post, police in the city of Ningbo have been doing this to crack down on jaywalking. It happened to Dong Mingzhu - only she didn't jaywalk. Her face just went by the cameras on a bus. It was an ad for the appliance company she runs. The police say they're fixing this technology so it just targets actual people. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.