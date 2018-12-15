© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

And They Heard Him Profane, Ere He Drove Out Of Sight

By Scott Simon
Published December 15, 2018 at 7:00 AM CST

(SOUNDBITE OF ORQUESTA LIRICA BELLATERRA PERFORMANCE OF TCHAIKOVSKY'S "THE NUTCRACKER, BALLET SUITE, OP. 71A: MINIATURE OVERTURE")

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

It was a few days before Christmas in St. Ives, the U.K. Children gathered in hopes to see Santa in his sleigh - the Father Christmas grotto experience last Sunday. But for about 50 kids, it was a cursed kind of day.

Children who pined to tell Santa what they want Christmas morning instead heard sirens blare and bells clang out a warning - a fire alarm in the Christmas grotto during a tea break. Witnesses say Saint Nick went nutty as a holiday fruitcake. He tore off his red hat, ripped off his white beard to shout, there's an alarm in here. Can't you hear? Get the F out.

We told our children he wasn't the real Santa, did a mother insist. He's an imposter who'll go on the naughty list. Festival Events St. Ives, which sponsored the event, apologized for causing any offense or distress.

But why put Cursing Santa on a list of no-nos when curses accomplished more than ho, ho, hos? I heard Cursing Santa exclaim, 'ere he drove out of sight, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a bleeping good night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ORQUESTA LIRICA BELLATERRA PERFORMANCE OF TCHAIKOVSKY'S "THE NUTCRACKER, BALLET SUITE, OP. 71A: MINIATURE OVERTURE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon