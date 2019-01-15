© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Smash Helps Customers In Beijing To Vent Anger

Published January 15, 2019 at 5:31 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a way to vent your anger. There's a company called Smash in Beijing. Reuters reports you can pay 23 bucks to enter a room and release your pent-up anger by smashing things - TVs, computers, old radios, furniture. One customer brought her wedding photos to destroy. Staff will blare whatever music you like. I think I'd go with Def Leppard. The only rule at Smash seems to be that you can't smash other people, which is a really good rule. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

