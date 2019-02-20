Here's Your Chance For A Free Haircut But There's A Catch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a bargain - a free haircut. Just visit a barber in Vietnam and have your hair styled to look like the leader of North Korea or the president of the United States.

The AP reports the barber is preparing for the summit between the presidents coming soon in Hanoi. A motorcycle taxi driver went for a Trump hairstyle, complete with orange dye. A 9-year-old customer declared, many people say I look like Kim Jong Un with this hairstyle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.