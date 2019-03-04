Bicycle Race Delayed After Female Rider Catches Up To Men

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. At a bicycling event in Belgium, the men's race started first. The women's started 10 minutes later. I guess the assumption was the women couldn't possibly catch up. Well, Swiss cyclist Nicole Hanselmann did. In fact, she nearly got tangled up with the men's support vehicles. As The Guardian reports, organizers had to pause the women's race. Hanselmann, who didn't end up winning after that delay, wrote, maybe the other women and me were too fast, or the men too slow.