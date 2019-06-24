© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Italy Will Host The 2026 Olympic And Paralympic Winter Games

By Richard Gonzales
Published June 24, 2019 at 8:10 PM CDT
Members of the delegation from Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo react after the Italian cities were named to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.
The 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be held in Italy.

The International Olympic Committee voted Monday to accept the joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo over the runner-up, Stockholm.

The last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympics was when Turin was home to the 2006 Games. Cortina hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956.

Milan-Cortina won 47 of the committee votes cast. Stockholm won 34 votes, and there was one abstention.

Stockholm's bid included sharing some events with the Latvian city of Sigulda. The Swedes were hoping to win the Winter Games for the first time.

"We can look forward to outstanding and sustainable Olympic Winter Games in a traditional winter sports country," IOC President Thomas Bach said in his congratulatory message. "The passion and knowledge of Italian fans, together with experienced venue operators, will create the perfect atmosphere for the best athletes in the world."

