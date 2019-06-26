Would You Live In A Home Where Something Grisly Happened, Survey Asks

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We all know the sacrifices people will make to buy a home. A rental website in Hong Kong decided to ask how far they'd go. Would people consider living in a home where something grisly like a murder or suicide happened if it meant paying less? More than half said yes. Alvin Cheung of Prudential Brokerage told the South China Morning Post, a lot of people are afraid of ghosts, but they're more afraid of sleeping on the street. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.