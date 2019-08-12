WATCH: Kangaroos Discover Snow

It's been a summer of heat waves in the Northern Hemisphere. But in Australia, a group of kangaroos is enjoying wintry conditions.

Stephen Grenfell captured their joy as the troop leaped across open fields, undeterred by the cold, wet ground just north of Goulburn, in New South Wales.

While the area sees a few snowy days each winter, the high in August is usually in the 50s Farenheit. Heavy snowfall and blustery conditions are continuing in some parts of Southeastern Australia early this week.

