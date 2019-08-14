RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Amazon insists it has very high standards for its deliveries. It says so because of what happened to a package in Leicestershire, England. The BBC reports Claudine McLaren got a note that her box of lightbulbs had been delivered through a window. She was confused. Her downstairs windows were closed. She found the box upstairs near her open second-floor window. McLaren says the driver must have a good arm and none of the lightbulbs were even broken. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.