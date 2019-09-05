© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Vacationing Pilot Flies Passengers From England To Spain

Published September 5, 2019 at 6:02 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Passengers aboard an easyJet flight from Manchester, England, to Spain were going nowhere. A captain wasn't there. The plane was stuck on the tarmac. But one passenger was himself an easyJet pilot on vacation with his family. He called easyJet and said, I've got my license. I'd very much like to go on holiday. It took less than a minute for them to sign off, and the heroic vacationing captain flew the plane to Spain. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World