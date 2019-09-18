Bachelorettes Take Party To The Bahamas Despite Dorian

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rikki Kahley's bachelorette party was all planned. The Georgia woman and her friends were going to the Bahamas over the weekend. You might already be thinking, plans canceled, right? After all, Hurricane Dorian devastated the country recently. But the bridal party took the chance to do some good. Kahley told the BBC they showed up in Nassau with 40 bags of donated supplies. She loved the trip, and the family is already planning to send more donations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.