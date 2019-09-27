Most Passengers Do Not Enjoy Sitting Next To A Crying Baby

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Most of us have been there - you board the plane and end up sitting next to that parent with a beautiful, little baby who starts out cooing and, 30 minutes into the flight, is wailing like a banshee. I empathize. I have been this parent so many times. Japan Airlines now allows you to actually see a map where babies or toddlers are going to be sitting, so you can avoid them in your seat selection. You know what's even nicer? Giving that parent a smile and maybe buying them a mini bottle of wine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.