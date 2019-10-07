70-Year-Old Female Cyclist Conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road' Race

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Mirtha Munoz. Years ago, she co-founded a terrifying bike race. The Skyrace has riders in Bolivia climbing 11,000 feet in the mountains. People have died in the fog and the rain. Ms. Munoz is 70 now, but she decided to compete - the oldest rider ever - says the unexpected death of her son prompted her to race through the pain. Having done that, she returns to biking safer routes with her grandchildren. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.