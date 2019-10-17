© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tell Us Your Stories Of Travel Or Living Abroad

By Autumn Barnes-Fraser
Published October 17, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT
Colorful overlapping silhouettes of head profiles with earphones and headphones.

Have you ever moved to a new country? Or spent some time abroad? NPR's podcast Rough Translation wants to hear your stories about experiencing a new culture and how that affected you.

What was a surprising or amusing cultural norm or tradition you experienced that you didn't quite understand? Do you have a story about a time you questioned your own culture after understanding a new one?

Tell us your story by filling out the form here.

Autumn Barnes-Fraser