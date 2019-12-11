City In India Uses Dummies To Solve Traffic Officer Shortage

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bangalore, India, has too much of one thing and not enough of another. The giant city famous for its tech industry has 8 million cars and a shortage of traffic cops. To fill the gap, the city has been setting up traffic mannequins, wearing real uniforms and standing at intersections. It's hoped they will bluff drivers into following the rules. Just a warning, though - do not try stopping to ask them for directions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.