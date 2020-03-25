The Show Must Go On — Even If There Is Only 1 Audience Member

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Even during a pandemic, some say the show must go on. But is it still a performance with no live audience? A Russian opera has decided that they will allow just a single audience member at a time - social distancing in style. The theater is accepting applications and says it will select each evening's lucky spectator by drawing, although the winner will have to submit to a doctor's exam. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.