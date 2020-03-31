British Police Alarmed Comedy Club Patrons Weren't Social Distancing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police in Liverpool, England, were alarmed to hear a crowd gathered at a comedy club. In a blatant violation of safety rules, it seemed the club not only put on a show but live streamed it. Police sent over some 20 officers to break it up, but the cops were the only crowd. Security cameras caught them peering into the empty space. The club had been streaming video of an old show from early March. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.