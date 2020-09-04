Heart Of Belgian City's First Mayor Found Entombed In Fountain

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. OK. I've got something to get off my chest here. I'm not sure I've ever loved a city as much as Mayor Pierre David of the Belgian city Verviers apparently loved his. David was in charge of that city from Belgium's founding until his death in 1839. His heart was supposedly kept by city officials upon his demise and, years later, buried beneath a fountain. It was only legend until recently when renovators discovered a tiny casket and got to the heart of the matter. It's MORNING EDITION.