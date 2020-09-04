Teen Swims Across English Channel

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Fair to say that most of us prefer smooth sailing, right? But Vera Rivard likes a choppy swim. The 16-year-old from New Hampshire recently swam 14 hours across the English Channel from Britain to France. She told the Valley News that energy drinks got her through it and says she likes roly-poly waves. Rivard trained for two years before jumping in. I hope you took a boat back, Vera. You earned it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.