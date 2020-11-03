Train Runs Off Elevated Tracks, Is Caught By Statue Of A Whale's Tail

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's a popular rallying cry, save the whales. Well, it appears that a whale has just returned the favor. In the Netherlands yesterday, an out-of-control train jumped its stop block and went off a ledge some 30 feet above the ground. Luckily, a sculpture of a whale's tail was positioned perfectly right by that ledge. The front of the train dropped it down onto the sculpture and came to a stop, saving the only person on board - the conductor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.