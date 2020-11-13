German Court Rules That Techno Counts As Music

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Germany, concert halls have been benefiting from reduced sales tax rates that has not been extended to nightclubs, but that is changing. A court has now ruled that techno is, in fact, music. The judges said DJs are musicians performing, quote, "their own new pieces of music using instruments in the broader sense." It's brighter news for venues that shut their doors because of the pandemic. Here's to more raving once it's safe. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.