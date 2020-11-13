© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

German Court Rules That Techno Counts As Music

Published November 13, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Germany, concert halls have been benefiting from reduced sales tax rates that has not been extended to nightclubs, but that is changing. A court has now ruled that techno is, in fact, music. The judges said DJs are musicians performing, quote, "their own new pieces of music using instruments in the broader sense." It's brighter news for venues that shut their doors because of the pandemic. Here's to more raving once it's safe. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World