Seoul Launches Month-Long 'You're Doing Great!' Campaign

Published December 31, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's been a rough year. I know it. You know it. Officials in Seoul, South Korea, know it, too. That's why the city launched a monthlong "You're Doing Great!" campaign. They want to lift people's spirits, so they're sending flower bouquets to 500 lucky households. They're also providing counseling and postcards with stay-at-home tips.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

