Unidentified Person Buys World's Most Expensive Parking Space

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finding parking in any city can be a pain, right? And after circling the same block over and over, it's easy to wish for a convenient reserved spot of your very own. A luxury building in Hong Kong just reported selling one of its coveted parking spots for $1.3 million, breaking the world record for most expensive parking spot. In case you are doing the math at home, that breaks down to almost $10,000 per square foot.