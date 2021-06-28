NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How many Legos does it take to build a miniature version of Beijing's Forbidden City? Li Zhining did it with 700,000. He spent a year building the model. There are more than 70 palaces, the moats and turrets of the ancient walled district in China's capital. Li told reporters that people call him a Lego maniac, which seems about right. It's MORNING EDITION.