Long Distance Runners May Enjoy A Luxury Ultramarathon In Scotland

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An ultramarathon is for people who feel a 26.2-mile marathon isn't challenging enough. They might run 100 miles or more. And the BBC reports on a luxury ultramarathon in Scotland. You spend four days running 120 miles, a bit more than a marathon, per day. And at night, you're glamping - luxury camping with butlers and spa pools. All you have to do is pay the $20,000 entry fee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.