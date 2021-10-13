© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What the opening of the U.S.-Mexico border means to one reporter

By Ailsa Chang,
Lauren HodgesAmy Isackson
Published October 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with reporter Vicente Calderón about how visa holders, like himself, who can show proof of vaccination will be able to cross the U.S.-Mexico border again.

