© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
World

News brief: Sanctions on Russia, economic fallout, opioid settlement negotiations

By Rachel Martin,
A Martínez
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST

The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia after it moves troops into regions of Ukraine. The economic fallout from Ukraine may be felt at gas pumps. Final deals in the opioid crisis are expected soon.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.