© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
World

News brief: Russia invades Ukraine, Biden's reaction, Putin's rational

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published February 24, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST

Russian troops launched an anticipated attack on Ukraine. Biden says the world will hold Russia accountable. Putin accused the U.S. of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin