News brief: Russia invades Ukraine, Biden's reaction, Putin's rationale
Published February 24, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST
Russian troops launched an anticipated attack on Ukraine. Biden says the world will hold Russia accountable. Putin accused the U.S. of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.
