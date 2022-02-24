Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Russian military blasts are felt in the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST
Shelling can be heard across parts of Ukraine as Russia has begun its military action. In Odessa, Ukrainian's are packing up and leaving to seek shelter elsewhere.
