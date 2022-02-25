Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
As Russia keeps up its attack, how long can Ukraine hold the capital city?
Published February 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST
Residents of Ukraine's capital city are fleeing as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister said the last time this has happened was in 1941 when Nazi Germany attacked.
