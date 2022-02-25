© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
As Russia keeps up its attack, how long can Ukraine hold the capital city?

A Martínez,
Tim Mak
Published February 25, 2022

Residents of Ukraine's capital city are fleeing as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister said the last time this has happened was in 1941 when Nazi Germany attacked.

