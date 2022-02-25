© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

U.S. intelligence didn't stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it had positive effects

By Rachel Martin,
Greg Myre
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST

President Biden says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unfolding largely as predicted. Accurate U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the attack, but it did counter Russian disinformation.

World
