Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
U.S. intelligence didn't stop the invasion of Ukraine, but it had positive effects
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST
President Biden says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unfolding largely as predicted. Accurate U.S. intelligence didn't prevent the attack, but it did counter Russian disinformation.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.