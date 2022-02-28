© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ukrainian forces aren't backing down, 5 days after Russian attacks began

By Steve Inskeep,
Tim Mak
Published February 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST

The Ukrainian military is continuing its defense of the capital Kyiv, while Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet on the border with Belarus to try to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Steve Inskeep
Tim Mak
