Week in Ukraine: Russia knocked out power, more strikes expected (Nov. 28)

What to watch this week

Ukrainians are on edge after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned citizens of more Russian missile strikes to come, even as Ukraine races to restore heating and electricity after recent heavy attacks on infrastructure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of NATO allies are traveling to Romania this week for meetings. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet with Romania's leaders Monday.

Germany is also hosting high-level meetings this week as well. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials and justice officials from several advanced nations will gather in Berlin to discuss international law violations committed in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will holds talks with top multilateral, trade and labor institutions. And starting Wednesday, the capital hosts its annual Berlin Security Conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the U.S. Tuesday to Saturday. He meets with President Biden Thursday and will partake in the president's first state dinner on Thursday, with a performance by musician Jon Batiste.

On Wednesday are Senate confirmation hearings including for nominee Lynne Tracy to be U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Russia postponed nuclear arms treaty talks with the U.S. that had been planned for Tuesday in Cairo.

What happened last week

Ukrainian security service and police raided an Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv, on Nov. 22, saying it was part of an operation to "counter the destructive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine."

A barrage of Russian strikes knocked out power and water supplies in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, on Nov. 23.

The U.S. provided Ukraine with an additional $400 million in weapons, air defense and other military equipment, on Nov. 23. The State Department said this brings the total of U.S. military aid for Ukraine to $19.7 billion since President Biden took office in 2021.

Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine reached the nine-month mark on Nov. 24. United Nations agencies have counted nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, 6.5 million displaced inside Ukraine and thousands of civilians killed or injured.

Civilians fled Russian attacks in Kherson, on Nov. 26, just weeks after Ukraine recaptured the city.

Ukrainians marked Holodomor Memorial Day, on Nov. 26, commemorating victims of a devastating famine in the 1930s. In an address, President Zelenskyy paid tribute to Ukrainian ancestors who fell victim to that tragedy and other dark chapters of Soviet rule.

Repairs to the power grid were almost complete after Russian strikes on key Ukrainian infrastructure left millions without electricity, heat and water.

