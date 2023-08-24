Why is the Austrian government is offering free public transit for a year

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Austria's government is offering free public transit for a year. All you have to do is get the word Klimaticket tattooed on your body. That's the name of a ticket that allows nationwide travel. It aims to promote alternatives to driving - climate ticket. Klimaticket tattoo booths have been popping up around Austria. But here's my question - if tattoos last forever, why are the free rides only good for a year?

