Economy & Business

As Dry January calls closing time, it’s a unique chance to consider the role alcohol plays in people’s lives. That’s especially true in Milwaukee, the Brew City, and across the state of Wisconsin. Within the last few years, multiple nonalcoholic bars have opened. In that same time, they’ve also closed.
Beer lovers are sad to see some places close, but there is still plenty of craft beer to be consumed in Milwaukee.
Over the past couple of years, interest rates have soared, and the number of houses for sale hasn’t kept up with the number of new homebuyers. The Metcalfe Park Homeownership Initiative is looking to break that barrier.
The Bucks have fired Adrian Griffin even though the team had a 30-13 record.
The sports card shop Name That Card is a hidden gem in Milwaukee where people can browse, collect or consign sports cards from sports teams across the county.
While traveling the country, Milwaukee-area native Charlie Sprinkman was inspired to create a map and resource for queer-owned businesses.
The two artists — Mara Natkin & Gloria Ramirez — paired their passion for health and wellness with hand-drawn, anatomically correct designs featured on all of their products. Their mission is to build community while inspiring people to love their insides.
Northridge Mall demolition — maybe — moves closer, thanks to state steering $15 million to MilwaukeeAn ongoing legal case to block Northridge Mall demolition throws uncertainty into the tear-down equation.
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: 2023 finalists are bacon, boots, a snowblower and a water dispenserThe annual contest includes some companies that have been around a long time.
The queer, trans handyman and artist assistant offers a variety of services in an industry dominated by straight, cis men.
After discovering Great Lakes surfing, Jake Bresette started a surf shop to live out his life passion in his dream city while helping others do the same.
The longtime Master Lock factory on Milwaukee's north side plans to close next year, though Mayor Cavalier Johnson hopes to speak with owners.