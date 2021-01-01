WUWM Social Media Discussion Guidelines

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

To keep the discussions in our social media comment threads constructive and interesting, WUWM defers to NPR’s Guidelines For Commenting.

We reserve the right to remove or hide any comments that do not meet our standards.

Be polite: We don't want to stifle discussion of controversial issues. Some topics require blunt talk, and we're not always going to agree with each other. Nonetheless, please try to disagree without being disagreeable. Focus your remarks on positions, not personalities. No personal attacks, name calling, libel, defamation, hate speech, etc. Under no circumstances should you post anything that could be taken as threatening, harassing, bullying, obscene, pornographic, sexist or racist.

No swearing: Even if the word in question is often used in conversation. We're not going to list the words we object to; you know what they are.

No advertising, promotion, recruiting, campaigning, soliciting or proselytizing: Feel free to share your ideas and experiences about religion, politics and relevant products or services you've discovered. We understand that there can be a fine line between discussing and campaigning; please use your best judgment -- and we will use ours.

Post your own work: You're welcome to link to relevant content and to quote from other people's work with attribution. But that doesn't mean you can copy and paste wholesale.

Please stay on topic: Think of it this way — if you hosted a book club meeting at your house, you wouldn't want someone to show up and insist on discussing reality TV shows.