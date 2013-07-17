In China, Another Food Scandal Makes Headlines

In China, it seems to be “another week, another food scandal.” Chinese citizens are worn down with news of contaminated food — including toxic milk powder, poisonous rice and fake food.

Unscrupulous restaurants and food stalls have been caught selling everything from fake eggs made of gelatine, to the latest scandal — duck meat passed off as lamb.

So how are the citizens reacting? They’re coming up with their own solutions to deal with the crisis, as the BBC’s Celia Hatton reports from Beijing.

BBC Video: Why are Chinese people using home food safety tests?

Reporter

Celia Hatton, BBC news correspondent based in Beijing. She tweets @celiahatton.

